Mexican official: Deporting non-Mexicans to Mexico is a ‘non-starter’

Pro Publica

22 Feb 2017 at 18:39 ET                   
Three migrants-to-be following the "American dream" get ready to cross the Paso de Corinto, in the Honduras-Guatemala border, on July 30, 2016 (AFP Photo/Orlando Sierra)

Mexican officials have flatly rejected the Trump administration’s plan to deport to Mexico migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. southern border, regardless of nationality. On the eve of a high-level meeting between the two countries, Mexican officials said Mexico will never accept the return of Guatemalans, Salvadorans, Hondurans and others who traveled through the country on…

About the Author
ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
The world’s best democracy explains where America went wrong
