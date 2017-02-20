Mutiny: Some Breitbart staffers threaten to walk unless site gives Milo Yiannopoulos the boot

Conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos (Screenshot)

After a video clip was unearthed over the weekend of alt-right head and Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos defending pedophilia, there is talk within the alt-right media outlet over whether to fire him.

The annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) also decided on Monday to rescind its invitation to Yiannopoulos to attend as a speaker after facing backlash over the video.

Fox Business Network’s Charlie Gasparino confirmed on Monday that Yiannopoulos is “facing possible dismissal” within Breitbart, noting there is a “fierce debate” within the company.

“There are senior people inside Breitbart right now that are saying that these latest statements are a bridge too far,” Gasparino explained. He continued later, “[Yiannopoulos] has made many controversial statements … and this one has pushed it over the line.” Gasparino added that Breitbart has generally defended Yiannopoulos’ statements.

“I just know that inside Breitbart, there are people saying that there’s a good chance — there is a debate, there are people that want him to stay — but they find this thing very, very hard to defend and we’re going to see what happens,” said Gasparino.

#BreakingNews : @BreitbartNews weighing dismissal of Milo Yiannopoulos announcement could come soon no comment from Milo — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 20, 2017

from inside @BreitbartNews – the decision on Milo will be a business one; can they keep him without accelerating advertisers already bolting — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 20, 2017

scoop: Breitbart senior editor tells me at least half a dozen employees ready to walk out if Milo is not fired. pic.twitter.com/k5wZ3OGTlL — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) February 20, 2017

The Hill reports that Yiannopoulos released a statement on his Facebook page apologizing for the comments. “I’m partly to blame. My own experiences as a victim led me to believe I could say anything I wanted to on this subject, no matter how outrageous,” he said.

Watch the Fox Business clip below.