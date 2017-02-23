Neo-Nazi Richard Spencer finds celebrity at CPAC: ‘I feel very welcome here, nobody’s punching me’

Richard Spencer speaks to reporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C. (Twitter)

White supremacist Richard Spencer said on Thursday that he felt “very welcome” at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

When Spencer showed up at Thursday’s CPAC session, he was mobbed by supporters and a scrum of reporters.

Of course there's a huge media scrum around Spencer pic.twitter.com/jIITloVaoI — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) February 23, 2017

The neo-Nazi president of National Policy Institute told reporters that he felt “very welcome” at CPAC.

Richard Spencer, at CPAC: "I feel very welcome here. Nobody's punching me…yet." — Travis Waldron (@Travis_Waldron) February 23, 2017

Richard Spencer tells reporters at @CPAC he thinks Trump represents the alt-right more than conservatives #CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/b5dEtXVmKy — Kira Lerner (@kira_lerner) February 23, 2017

Richard Spencer's drawing big crowd of media at CPAC pic.twitter.com/EZggRwKDbq — Noah Bierman (@Noahbierman) February 23, 2017

Richard Spencer was asked if brown people can be a part of the alt right. He pauses and says it's about white nationalism — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) February 23, 2017

But some people expressed disgust at Spencer.

Massive media scrum around Richard Spencer at CPAC. One attendee yelling, "You're a joke!" pic.twitter.com/Iodg9p02NQ — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 23, 2017

Huge scrum for Richard Spencer at #CPAC2017. A young activist walked by and yelled "fascists aren't welcome here." pic.twitter.com/3vQqwUb0sA — Tom Kludt (@TomKludt) February 23, 2017

Watch video of Spencer speaking to reporters here.

CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp initially said that he would not kick Spencer out of the conference, but the white nationalist was later seen being escorted out of the building by security.

Just talked to CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp. Said he didn't endorse Richard Spencer's ideas but won't kick him out of the conference. — fake Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) February 23, 2017

Security just walked up to Spencer and asked for him to give up his credentials, which he did — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 23, 2017