Neo-Nazi Richard Spencer finds celebrity at CPAC: ‘I feel very welcome here, nobody’s punching me’

David Edwards

23 Feb 2017 at 11:22 ET                   
Richard Spencer speaks to reporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C. (Twitter)

White supremacist Richard Spencer said on Thursday that he felt “very welcome” at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

When Spencer showed up at Thursday’s CPAC session, he was mobbed by supporters and a scrum of reporters.

The neo-Nazi president of National Policy Institute told reporters that he felt “very welcome” at CPAC.

But some people expressed disgust at Spencer.

Watch video of Spencer speaking to reporters here.

CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp initially said that he would not kick Spencer out of the conference, but the white nationalist was later seen being escorted out of the building by security.

David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
