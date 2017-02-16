‘Now Spicer seems like an adult’: Internet reels at Trump’s rambling, incoherent press conference
Pres. Donald Trump’s press conference on Thursday was combative, rambling, hostile and at times incoherent. Some web users wondered if they were watching a Saturday Night Live sketch. Others — like CNN’s Jake Tapper — said it seemed like “the airing of the grievances” from Seinfeld’s made-up holiday Festivus.
Others said it made Sean Spicer’s hot-faced, argumentative press conferences look professional by comparison.
Some of the best reactions are embedded below:
Trump: I'll take questions now. Yes, you.
Reporter: President Trump, w-
Trump: Yes, I am the president. I crushed Hillary. Next question.
— OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 16, 2017
#TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/8afpyHyxHv
— Nicole (@MzDivah67) February 16, 2017
Trump says he’s been briefed and that a nuclear holocaust would be bad.
— Philip Bump (@pbump) February 16, 2017
Trump just said he's the least racist person #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/HmZADNRWpW
— Michelle(@Aquaice_) February 16, 2017
#TrumpPressConference Yall this is the real reason Melania wanted to stay in New York. pic.twitter.com/5CyrHixjof
— DKT (@darleneturner53) February 16, 2017
When are the feats of strength? pic.twitter.com/Py5hDST72f
— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) February 16, 2017
So Trump held a press conference to throw a tantrum at the press. Just when was Faye Dunaway as Joan Crawford elected as our president?
— Holy Bullies (@holybullies) February 16, 2017
"I'm the least antisemetic person" – the guy who hired an antisemite as chief strategist #TrumpPressConference
— Kate Carr (@_katecarr) February 16, 2017
#trumppressconference wait, he hasn't said 306 in a few minutes yet. In case nobody remembers,he won bigly by 306. Anybody forget that yet?
— Hilaryz. (@reporterhz) February 16, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump Brevity is the soul of wit, my dude.
— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) February 16, 2017
Trump to BBC reporter: "Where are you from?" https://t.co/0IjrYC1rM3
— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) February 16, 2017
"I haven't spoken to anyone in Russia in years… I spoke to Putin twice after the election" I'm screaming
— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) February 16, 2017
Cool. We get to watch the so-called POTUS ramble incoherently live on national television. Bigly. What a country! #TrumpPressConference
— Ron Asher (@rmasher2) February 16, 2017
#TrumpPressConference
April Ryan, " Will you meet with the CBC?"
Trump, " Who?"
Mr. President, The CBC is the Congressional Black Caucus.
— Tessa (@CurtessaJacques) February 16, 2017
She asks if he'll include the Cong Black Caucus in his deliberations. He instructs her to set up the meeting. "Are they your friends?"
— Jesse A. Myerson (@JAMyerson) February 16, 2017
#TrumpPressConference "Man that Alec Baldwin is hilarious"…."wait!…what?!?"
— London_Eye (@theRealRoeLuv) February 16, 2017
#TrumpPressConference Performance was SAD!
— Lori Cox (@LoriDeeCee) February 16, 2017
Ikr. So unprofessional. It was a train wreck, OMG, wtf moment all in one. Holy crap. #TrumpPressConference https://t.co/0b8pamoWO3
— Anela♥ (@TriniANGEL19) February 16, 2017
#TrumpPressConference Heres,a recap if you missed it. pic.twitter.com/mX79fbi05V
— UpsideDownyJunior (@msamson56) February 16, 2017
Trump should do a press conference without the press, just a room full of psychiatrists asking questions. #TrumpPressConference
— Pablo Diablo (@SoCalHeretic) February 16, 2017
Still not understanding how the leaks are real, but leaks/news of them are fake. What a delusional liar. Embarrassing #TrumpPressConference
— MHCypher (@mhcypher) February 16, 2017
This sums up the #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/5YSgf01QQV
— ChicagoActivist (@ChicagoActivis1) February 16, 2017
Watching #trumppressconference was illuminating in the same way opening the Arc of the Covenant is illuminating. pic.twitter.com/k4bBKULqlo
— AmericaIsFunny (@AmericaIsFunny) February 16, 2017
#TrumpImpeachmentParty #trumppresser #trumppressconference And now Spicer seems like an adult
— trumpsheart (@trumpsharted) February 16, 2017