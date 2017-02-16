‘Now Spicer seems like an adult’: Internet reels at Trump’s rambling, incoherent press conference

A Trump tran wreck (Twitter.com)

Pres. Donald Trump’s press conference on Thursday was combative, rambling, hostile and at times incoherent. Some web users wondered if they were watching a Saturday Night Live sketch. Others — like CNN’s Jake Tapper — said it seemed like “the airing of the grievances” from Seinfeld’s made-up holiday Festivus.

Others said it made Sean Spicer’s hot-faced, argumentative press conferences look professional by comparison.

Some of the best reactions are embedded below:

Trump: I'll take questions now. Yes, you. Reporter: President Trump, w- Trump: Yes, I am the president. I crushed Hillary. Next question. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 16, 2017

Trump says he’s been briefed and that a nuclear holocaust would be bad. — Philip Bump (@pbump) February 16, 2017

#TrumpPressConference Yall this is the real reason Melania wanted to stay in New York. pic.twitter.com/5CyrHixjof — DKT (@darleneturner53) February 16, 2017

When are the feats of strength? pic.twitter.com/Py5hDST72f — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) February 16, 2017

So Trump held a press conference to throw a tantrum at the press. Just when was Faye Dunaway as Joan Crawford elected as our president? — Holy Bullies (@holybullies) February 16, 2017

"I'm the least antisemetic person" – the guy who hired an antisemite as chief strategist #TrumpPressConference — Kate Carr (@_katecarr) February 16, 2017

#trumppressconference wait, he hasn't said 306 in a few minutes yet. In case nobody remembers,he won bigly by 306. Anybody forget that yet? — Hilaryz. (@reporterhz) February 16, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Brevity is the soul of wit, my dude. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) February 16, 2017

Trump to BBC reporter: "Where are you from?" https://t.co/0IjrYC1rM3 — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) February 16, 2017

"I haven't spoken to anyone in Russia in years… I spoke to Putin twice after the election" I'm screaming — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) February 16, 2017

Cool. We get to watch the so-called POTUS ramble incoherently live on national television. Bigly. What a country! #TrumpPressConference — Ron Asher (@rmasher2) February 16, 2017

#TrumpPressConference

April Ryan, " Will you meet with the CBC?"

Trump, " Who?"

Mr. President, The CBC is the Congressional Black Caucus. — Tessa (@CurtessaJacques) February 16, 2017

She asks if he'll include the Cong Black Caucus in his deliberations. He instructs her to set up the meeting. "Are they your friends?" — Jesse A. Myerson (@JAMyerson) February 16, 2017

Ikr. So unprofessional. It was a train wreck, OMG, wtf moment all in one. Holy crap. #TrumpPressConference https://t.co/0b8pamoWO3 — Anela♥ (@TriniANGEL19) February 16, 2017

Trump should do a press conference without the press, just a room full of psychiatrists asking questions. #TrumpPressConference — Pablo Diablo (@SoCalHeretic) February 16, 2017

Still not understanding how the leaks are real, but leaks/news of them are fake. What a delusional liar. Embarrassing #TrumpPressConference — MHCypher (@mhcypher) February 16, 2017