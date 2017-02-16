Quantcast

‘Now Spicer seems like an adult’: Internet reels at Trump’s rambling, incoherent press conference

David Ferguson

16 Feb 2017 at 15:07 ET                   
A Trump tran wreck (Twitter.com)

Pres. Donald Trump’s press conference on Thursday was combative, rambling, hostile and at times incoherent. Some web users wondered if they were watching a Saturday Night Live sketch. Others — like CNN’s Jake Tapper — said it seemed like “the airing of the grievances” from Seinfeld’s made-up holiday Festivus.

Others said it made Sean Spicer’s hot-faced, argumentative press conferences look professional by comparison.

Some of the best reactions are embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
