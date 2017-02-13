Omarosa threatens reporter: Trump officials have incriminating ‘dossiers’ on journalists

Omarosa Manigault and April Ryan (Wikimedia Commons / Instagram @adr1600)

Omarosa Manigault, the former Apprentice star turned White House communications official threatened American Urban Radio Networks’ White House correspondent April Ryan last week insisting Donald Trump officials have “dossiers” of incriminating information on her and other journalists, the Washington Post reports.

The encounter reportedly occurred just outside the West Wing last Wednesday, near White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s office. The crux of the argument was over an email Manigualt sent to Ryan last October, demanding to known whether the journalist was paid by former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Pointing to a story published by the Intercept that suggested Ryan was among the reporters Clinton’s campaign hoped to influence, Manigault wrote, “This story suggests that as a reporter, you are (or were) a paid Clinton surrogate.”

“I pray this is not true!” Manigault added. “This could be hurtful to your legacy and the integrity of your work.”

In a separate email, Manigault urged Ryan to “Protect your legacy!!”

“You have worked too hard to have people question your ethics as a journalist,” she wrote. People talking trash about the reporters on that list having NO integrity. It’s hurtful to hear people say those things about you.”

Ryan vigorously denied Manigault’s charge, insisting the former Apprentice star is “trying to harm my integrity and my career.”

“I’ve been [covering the White House] for 20 years,” Ryan said in an interview. “I plan to be here for the next 20 years. You don’t mess with someone’s livelihood.”

Ryan said during the altercation,Manigault “stood right in my face like she was going to hit me.”

“I said, ‘You better back up,’” Ryan added. “She thought I would be bullied. I won’t be.”

She also reportedly told Ryan she was among several reporters the administration collected “dossiers” of information on.

Manigault has a history of threatening people—particularly those critical of the Trump administration. Discussing Trump critic Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at Trump’s election night party in New York, Manigault told the Independent Journal Review, “it’s so great our enemies are making themselves clear so that when we get in to the White House, we know where we stand.”

“Let me just tell you, Mr. Trump has a long memory and we’re keeping a list,” she added.

Manigault made similar comments even before Trump’s election. In September, she bragged that, “every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump.”

”It’s everyone who’s ever doubted Donald, who ever disagreed, who ever challenged him,” Manigault added. “It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”