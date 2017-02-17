Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Paul Krugman discloses a far scarier possibility than the alleged Trump-Putin axis

AlterNet

17 Feb 2017 at 13:49 ET                   
Paul Krugman (Screenshot)

Rand Paul summed it up best when he explained: “We’ll never even get started with doing the things we need to do, like repealing Obamacare, if we’re spending our whole time having Republicans investigate Republicans.” There it is in a nutshell. The hard-liners in the Republican party are not going to let the little whiff of…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Welcome to my nightmare’: Disaster expert says Trump admin will make any real crisis a catastrophe
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+