Police station fumigated after men caught in store sex act, report says

NJ.com

04 Feb 2017 at 12:46 ET                   
Bed Bath and Beyond (bedbathandbeyond.com)

CLIFTON – Two men face lewdness and other charges after they were caught in an alleged sex act on a display bed at Bed Bath & Beyond, according to a report on NorthJersey.com. Police were called to the store on Route 3 during business hours on Jan. 30 after an employee said the men were engaged…

