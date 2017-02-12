Pres. Trump and Republican Party post phony quote to celebrate Abraham Lincoln’s birthday

Donald Trump at the Al Smith Dinner (Photo: Screen capture)

Pres. Abraham Lincoln never said, “And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years,” but don’t tell Pres. Donald Trump and the Republican Party that.

TheHill.com reported that Trump posted the phony quote to Instagram while the official Republican Party Twitter account (@GOP) posted the quote to Twitter on, according to Gizmodo.

The Hill said, “According to Quote Investigator, a website that tracks the source of quotes, there is no evidence Lincoln uttered this phrase. The website traced the quote back, not to Lincoln, but to a 1947 book advertisement about aging by Dr. Edward Stieglitz.”

Stieglitz is credited as the father of the science of gerontology and founded the National Institutes of Health (NIH)’s first unit on aging.

Trump and his surrogates have repeatedly slammed the media for promoting what it calls “fake news,” which CNN’s Jake Tapper said is actually any news the administration doesn’t like. Meanwhile Trump and his aides keep making unforced errors like posting the phony quote or insisting that Nordstrom and other retailers dumped Ivanka Trump’s fashion line because of politics instead of the real reason: poor sales.