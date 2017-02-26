Press secretary Sean Spicer confiscating aides phones in search for White House leakers: report

Sean Spicer (Photo: Screen capture)

In an effort to stem a daily flow of leaks about turmoil inside the Trump White House, Press Secretary Sean Spicer called in a dozen of his closest aides and ordered them to turn over their phones to be searched by White House lawyers.

According to Politico, Spicer called a surprise meeting last week where the staffers were told to put their phones on a table for a “phone check,” by the attorneys who were standing by.

The report states Spicer had become frustrated seeing information discussed in meetings showing up in the press and consulted with White House Counsel Don McGahn for guidance.

Staffers were called into the meeting and, after giving up their phones, were warned that the use of encrypted apps like Confide and Signal would be a violation of the Federal Records Act.

According to sources, staffers were also ordered to turn over any other electronic devices in their possession besides their personal and government-issued phones.