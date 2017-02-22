Rachel Maddow: Why hasn’t Jill Stein said anything about the Trump-Russia scandal?

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow discusses Donald Trump on Sept. 15, 2015. [MSNBC]

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow called out Jill Stein for her silence on the widening Russia scandal engulfing the Trump administration.

Maddow appeared last week on Viceland’s “Desus and Mero” program, where she brought up a photo showing Stein, the Green Party candidate for president, sitting with Vladimir Putin and Michael Flynn, reported DeadState.

Flynn resigned earlier this month as national security adviser for misleading the vice president about his communications with the Russian ambassador, and other Trump advisers are under investigation for their ties to Russia.

The photo was taken in 2015, when Stein and Flynn were invited to Moscow for the 10th anniversary banquet for RT — Russia’s state-owned news network aimed at English-speaking countries.

Maddow cast suspicion on Stein’s silence over alleged Russian attempts to interfere with the election to benefit Donald Trump, who she claimed during her own campaign would govern no differently than Hillary Clinton.

“So everybody’s like, ‘Wow, how come this like super, super aggressive opposition that we saw from these third-party candidates — how come they haven’t said anything since this scandal has broken?’” Maddow said.

“I don’t know, Jill — I can’t pronounce it in Russian,” Maddow said, with apparent sarcasm. “Hope you’re really psyched about your Wisconsin vote totals.”

It’s not clear who paid for Stein’s trip to Russia in December 2015, although a former British spy claims in the infamous “golden showers” memo that the Kremlin did so indirectly.

Stein and her campaign have refused to comment on the matter.

Journalist Casey Michel, writing for The Daily Beast, said RT and the Kremlin-backed Sputnik network target both the American far-left and far-right with pro-Putin propaganda, and he argued Stein’s criticism from the left may have helped cost Clinton the election.

“Putin has cultivated dupes, fellow travelers, and purblind fools among plenty of American progressives who, whether by accident or design, have facilitated the rise of the most extremist and reactionary president this country has ever elected,” Michel wrote.