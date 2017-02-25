Retailers have reportedly dumped 3,600 Trump-branded items from shelves since November: SAD!

Donald Trump speaks at a White House press conference (CNN/screen grab)

A group protesting Pres. Donald Trump and his policies by boycotting his family’s consumer products and the retailers who carry them says that since the November 2016 election, retailers have stopped selling 3,600 Trump-branded products.

Business Insider spoke with the group’s co-founder — brand strategist Shannon Coulter — who said that the #GrabYourWallet campaign has been a roaring success.

“I did expect it to succeed,” Coulter said Business Insider. “I saw such a strong and spirited response to even my very first musings about it.”

Nordstrom, Nieman Marcus and Belk have all stopped carrying Ivanka Trump’s clothing and accessory lines. Sears and Kmart and Sears have stopped offering Trump Home products on their websites and the items were never available in their brick and mortar locations.

Burlington Coat Factory, Marshalls, and Saks off Fifth still offer some Ivanka Trump products in stores, but no longer sell them online.

“At the start of the movement, Coulter made a list of the companies selling Trump products and contacted companies letting them know how to get off the list. So far, 19 companies have been removed from her list,” said Business Insider.

Pres. Trump fired off angry tweets about Nordstrom dropping Ivanka’s products, but the company said that it made its decision purely on the basis of declining sales.