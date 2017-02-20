Russia’s psychological dossier on Trump reveals they’re already ‘nervous’ he’ll be ousted

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

President Donald Trump’s behavior isn’t just unnerving American allies, as a former Russian diplomat tells NBC News that the Kremlin is becoming concerned as well.

In an interview with the network, former Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Fedorov said that Russia believes that Trump’s constant feuds with both the media and with his own intelligence agencies have left him “dancing on thin ice,” and susceptible to a possible coup.

Echoing Fedorov, former Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov tells NBC that the Kremlin doesn’t view Trump’s struggles as amusing in the slightest.

“Absolutely not — not laughing,” Kasyanov said. “The situation is very serious and the whole of [Putin’s] team, they are nervous.”

At the moment, Russia is compiling a psychological profile of Trump to help Russian President Vladimir Putin avoid doing anything that could threaten Trump’s hold on power, while at the same time getting him to do things that benefit Russia.

Fedorov explains that the goal for Russia is to help Trump avoid looking like a Russian puppet while at the same time securing his support for key Russian policy goals.

“We should avoid any kind of step that could damage Trump,” said Fedorov. “Trump cannot come to a meeting with Putin as a loser — he must sort out his domestic problems first.”