‘This is the doomsday scenario’: Sales of survival bunkers jump ‘500 percent’ since Trump took power

Survival bunker designer Clyde Scott (Screen capture)

Sales of underground survival bunkers have spiked in recent months thanks to increasing uncertainty and fear in the age of Pres. Donald Trump.

A Saturday morning report on MSNBC revealed that Texas contractor Clyde Scott can’t keep up with the demand.

“In the Obama administration our sales went up 250 percent,” Scott said. “The Trump administration, in the past month, our sales went up 500 percent.”

Scott explained that most of his clients hope to never have to use their doomsday shelters.

“If you have to come in here, that means the outside world no longer exists as we know it,” he said. “This is the doomsday scenario, right here.”

Most clients are afraid of war with another country, Scott explained, or civil unrest in the wake of a societal breakdown.

Some shelters are spartan, others are luxurious with pool tables and hot tubs and price tags can range up into the millions of dollars.

However, some customers believe what second-time bunker buyer Josh Greenhaw said, “You can never have too much protection.”

