Trump aide: ‘Sexist’ Jake Tapper used Kellyanne Conway as a ‘punching bag’ because she’s a woman

Trump aide Sebastian Gorka lied when he claimed to be an expert witness in the Boston Bomber trial (Screen capture)

Sebastian Gorka — the aide to Pres. Donald Trump who was recently outed as having lied about being an expert witness in the Boston Bomber trial — told TheHill.com in an interview that Kellyanne Conway’s disastrous appearance on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper last Tuesday was all due to Tapper’s sexism and the desire to “treat a woman as a punching bag.”

Gorka, a former editor for white nationalist and neo-Nazi online hub Breitbart.com, said that his interview on Tapper’s program The Lead was relatively smooth sailing, although he definitely felt that Tapper had an agenda.

On the other hand, when dealing with Conway, Gorka told The Hill’s Joe Concha, “The tone was very disappointing. It was trying to treat a woman as a punching bag, really. It was clear.”

On Sunday, CNN released a statement saying that Gorka is off-base.

“If Gorka or anyone else from the administration had been on The Lead that day they would have received the same interview. It’s disappointing to see any administration retreat into false claims of addressing the issues at hand,” the statement said.

Unlike Gorka, Conway’s appearance on The Lead came after weeks of tussling between the network and the Trump administration over her habit of stating obvious falsehoods during her interviews.

At one point, Conway announced that the Trump White House would be shutting CNN out, calling the network “fake news.” Gorka’s appearance came the day after it was announced that the administration was freezing out CNN.

There was yet another flap when Trump aides peddled Conway to CNN the following Sunday without consulting Conway first, creating more chaos.

Gorka is a self-proclaimed expert on Islamic extremism. He claimed for years to have been an expert witness in the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, when in fact he never took the stand at any point during the trial and the materials he submitted for the prosecution’s review were never consulted or used in any way.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Massachusetts told Fusion.com, “Gorka never testified at the trial and prosecutors didn’t rely on his expertise in preparing or presenting their case.”

As Raw Story reported earlier this week, “Gorka has maintained his false role as an expert witness of the Tsarnaev trial on various platforms, for instance here, where he claims to have ‘served as an expert witness in the Boston Marathon bombing trial,’ here, and here in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.”

Watch video about this story, embedded below: