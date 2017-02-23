‘Stigma and discrimination’: Apple rips Trump for yanking protections from trans students

Apple CEO Tim Cook (Shutterstock)

Personal computing giant Apple, Inc. has condemned Pres. Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw federal protections from transgender students in U.S. schools.

TheHill.com said that Apple released a statement on Thursday criticizing Trump for striking down former Pres. Barack Obama’s executive order that trans youth in the nation’s public schools be allowed to use facilities that correspond to their expressed gender.

“We disagree with any effort to limit or rescind [transgender student’s] rights and protections,” the statement began. “Apple believes everyone deserves a chance to thrive in an environment free from stigma and discrimination. We support efforts toward greater acceptance, not less, and we strongly believe that transgender students should be treated as equals.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook is openly gay and the company has not shied away from political statements in the past. Apple was one of the tech giants who banded together to speak out against Trump’s proposal of a national registry of Muslims.

Last summer, Apple withdrew its sponsorship of the Republican National Convention over then-nominee Donald Trump’s comments on women, immigrants and minorities.