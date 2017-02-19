Swedish embassy trolls Trump: We’d be happy to explain our immigration policies to you

Donald Trump "You're Fired" moment (Photo: Screen capture)

The Swedish embassy in Washington zinged Pres. Donald Trump on Sunday after he admitted that he mistook a Fox News report condemning Sweden’s immigration policies for a news report about a terrorist attack.

TheHill.com reported that the embassy extended an offer on Twitter to teach Trump about Sweden’s immigration policies Sunday night after Trump admitted his mistake.

“We look forward to informing the US administration about Swedish immigration and integration policies,” the message from the embassy said.

On Saturday at a campaign-style rally in Melbourne, Florida, Pres. Trump urged the crowd to “look at what’s happening in Germany, look at what’s happening in Sweden last night” as evidence that allowing Islamic refugees into a country leads to terrorist attacks.

Sweden and the rest of the world responded with bewilderment. There was no terror attack in Sweden on Friday night.

Later, Trump admitted on Twitter that he mistook a segment on Tucker Carlson’s new Fox News show to be a report about a terrorist attack.