‘Talking bag of pus’: Twitter rips Stephen Miller for ‘clearly reading from script’ on Sunday shows

Stephen Miller speaks to NBC News (screen grab)

After appearing on four Sunday news shows, Stephen Miller, a top adviser to President Donald Trump, was ruthlessly mocked on Twitter.

Broadcasting from the White House briefing room, Miller repeated the same talking points in interviews with CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox. The Trump adviser likely refused to appear on CNN due to the White House’s ongoing campaign against the cable network.

Miller defended Trump’s travel ban on seven majority-Muslim countries by fear mongering and insisting that the judiciary was not the “supreme” branch of government for deciding what is constitutional. He also claimed that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was “always” 100 percent correct.

Viewers quickly panned Miller on Twitter:

Seriously, @realDonaldTrump if Stephen Miller is one of your go-to spokespeople on policy you have a really serious bench depth problem. https://t.co/ZCJgCizbec — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) February 12, 2017

I didn't realize Stephen Miller was a 12 year old boy. — SeanScheidt (@SeanScheidt) February 12, 2017

After listening to Stephen Miller on #thisweek, it's now clear where the crazy starts in the Trump administration. Bring him on again! — Jim McGrath (@jimmcgrath) February 12, 2017

Watching @GStephanopoulos trying to keep his head from exploding while interviewing Stephen Miller. That's some varsity-level patience. — Adrianna (@MorazonInc) February 12, 2017

Is Stephen Miller reading a teleprompter on #thisweek. Is it me or is that weird? @GStephanopoulos — Misti Richter (@MistiRichter) February 12, 2017

we've learned this morning that Stephen Miller also lies for a living. — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) February 12, 2017

Stephen Miller lies with such a straight face you have to wonder how his psyche got so twisted. — Darren Garnier (@reinrag1a) February 12, 2017

Senior Policy Advisor to Trump, Stephen Miller interview on abc this am. FRIGHTENING ROBOT clearly reading not discussing. — Candace McLallen (@candarita) February 12, 2017

Who is the Nazi on ABC Stephen miller. Dead eyes like a shark. Telling George Stehenapoulus what he can and can't ask. Fear mongers — Archie (@archieonthehill) February 12, 2017

Honestly, I feel like I need to be sprinkled with holy water after listening to Stephen Miller. #MeetThePress — Laurie Crosswell ?? (@lauriecrosswell) February 12, 2017

I'd like @chucktodd and @GStephanopoulos to watch each other's interviews with Stephen Miller and ask if that was informative or propaganda. — David P. O'Bryan (@OBryDavid07) February 12, 2017

Check out the interview with Stephen Miller on This Week with George Steph. It's literally one of the worst press debuts ever! #robotman D — Danny Shipka (@dshipkaPR) February 12, 2017

Congrats Stephen Miller. You earned a spot on SNL next week with your TelePrompTer propaganda on #thisweek with @GStephanopoulos — Mike Petersell (@mpetersell) February 12, 2017

First time seeing Stephen Miller on #ThisWeek. He did not disappoint — well, except that part about reading from cue cards. #unhinged — Medium Rarely (@MediumRarely) February 12, 2017

Stephen Miller had issues today answering Chris Wallace when the crew could not load his TelePrompTer fast enough. — Mark Gowland (@markllc) February 12, 2017

Stephen Miller's eyes were tracking from left to right. He was CLEARLY reading from a script. Can't wait for #SNL to do a skit on this. — NUFF ?? (@nuffsaidNY) February 12, 2017

Stephen Miller doesn't have anything to add- period. Robot repeating sound bites. Can't answer just re-directs to sound bites. https://t.co/pIkv1zu5Hy — Ladybug (@vivpenick) February 12, 2017

Stephen Miller on @ThisWeekABC. Wow. All his responses were very "scripted" – scary to watch him read/yell his angry diatribes. So angry — MaryAnnCarothers (@mcarothers1) February 12, 2017

Stephen Miller needs to work on his voice pitch if he's going to read a script during an interview. #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/wlpcjmCucY — Bianca LaVictoria?? (@BiancaLaVic) February 12, 2017

Trump aide Stephen Miller with George reading from a TelePrompTer for his answers?? Angry man, that guy. — goblue1927 (@goblue1927) February 12, 2017

Stephen Miller on Meet the Press kept telling Chuck Todd "asked & answered Chuck" — which makes me think he watches a lot of court tv. — KD Fabián (@kaydeefab) February 12, 2017

Stephen Miller needs work on looking away from the reading/talking pts on camera. Oh, and bringing evidence to back his claims up. #thisweek — Liz Westbrooks (@LizbyLizWest) February 12, 2017

Whew ! I'm exhausted after listening to Stephen Miller read his answers to George St Is this guy stoned or what ? #thisweek — Jo Ellen (@PH1218) February 12, 2017

#thisweek Time to blacklist Stephen Miller, a shouting, vacuous, script-reading robot. If they won't be accountable to viewers, F 'em. — Major Beige (@MajorBeige) February 12, 2017

Wow that Stephen Miller is a smart robot. George S. Gets a C- from me on interview. Let him off hook on bunch of stuff.no time or no touch? — john oleary (@johnfranolea) February 12, 2017

Yelling louder does not equal evidence. But I suppose when your argument is crap, volume is all you've got. #stephenmiller #thisweek — Victoria Lucas (@LoneStarAbogada) February 12, 2017

You want a glimpse of the absolute danger of a Trump administration? Look Stephen Miller in the eyes. — Matt Stinson (@Matt_Stinson) February 12, 2017

Surprise Surprise yet another douchebag emerges from Trump administration!! STEPHEN MILLER — O'sgirl (@terrij68) February 12, 2017

@georgestepanoplis george stephanopolous Clearly all of these questions were pre-given,thus Stephen Miller can read his propagandist answers — Byron Hager (@Beezheels) February 12, 2017

What happened to Stephen Miller? Head Trauma? — Terrapin Stationers (@TerrapinPrints) February 12, 2017

"Sean Spicer, as always, is 100% correct." Stephen Miller, Trump Sr Policy Adviser on @ThisWeekABC #alternativefacts — Mareisha Reese (@Mareisha_) February 12, 2017

Holy shit, Stephen Miller is a ranting lunatic. Quadrupling down on alleged voter fraud: "It is a fact and YOU WILL NOT DENY IT." — Don Alt Rump (@Subject2DVision) February 12, 2017

Stephen Miller is a poor excuse for a fucking human being!! — Megaton Monkey (@megatonmonkey) February 12, 2017

Stephen Miller is appears to be on every talk show this am yelling the equivalent of 'get off my yard.' Good times. — (((Idiocracy2017))) (@anni369_mhh) February 12, 2017

Yikes! That wasn't Stephen Miller was it? That was just some snot nosed Neo-Nazi high school kid.. Right?…. Right? — Kraven Carbonet (@Kraven245) February 12, 2017

Stephen Miller is just some kind of talking bag of puss. — crookedsparrow (@crookedsparrow) February 12, 2017

Stephen Miller is reading his answers.#stephenmiller @ThisWeekABC Call him out George! — Jack Brayboy (@JackBrayboy) February 12, 2017

Stephen Miller is reading his answers.#stephenmiller @ThisWeekABC Call him out George! — Jack Brayboy (@JackBrayboy) February 12, 2017