Teachers face discipline after bashing students participating in ‘Day Without Immigrants’ as ‘lazy’

Day Without Immigrants protest (Creative Commons/ Ted Eytan)

Multiple teachers at a California high school are being investigated for a series of racist Facebook posts about the “Day Without Immigrants” protests that took place in cities across the country on Thursday, Latino Rebels reports.

Rubidoux High School teacher Geoffrey Greer first posted about the protests, writing, “having my class size reduced by 50% all day long only served to SUPPORT Trump’s initiatives and prove how much better things might be without all this overcrowding.” Greer teaches social sciences at the school, according to KTLA.

The post continued, “That’s what you get when you jump on some sort of bandwagon cause as an excuse to be lazy and/or get drunk. Best school day ever.” A Facebook user named Robin Riggle, an art teacher at the school, commented on the post noting they had “fifty absences today” and added, “It was a very pleasant day.”

Science teacher Allen Umbarger wrote, “statistically my cumulative GPA increased today. Mostly failing students were missing.”

A Facebook user named Guadalupe Lopez shared screenshots of the posts to her Facebook, with a caption that read, “I present to you our beloved teachers from Rubidoux high school .My heart is so broken , I loved these teachers and this is how they feel about us and our people ?” She added, “We all looked up to people who think of us as lazy drunks.”

Greer later deleted the post and wrote in an apology: “While I stand by my assertion that skipping school is no way to demonstrate one’s value to society, I do apologize for the harsh tone and hurtful structure of the previous message.”

The school district also issued a statement, noting, “these postings absolutely do not reflect the opinions or beliefs of the school district,” and added that staff are looking into how best to respond to the incident. “We want to express that we are deeply concerned and distressed about the postings. We will investigate further and will take appropriate action in this matter,” wrote Superintendent Elliott Duchon.