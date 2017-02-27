‘Tell it to the grand jury!’: Olbermann calls for a federal investigation into Trump’s ‘dangerous presidency’

Keith Olbermann (Photo: Screen capture)

Liberal commentator Keith Olbermann on Monday called for a federal grand jury to determine “if crimes have been committed by the Trump presidential campaign, the Trump presidential transition team, and now the Trump presidential administration involving Russian attempts to influence American democracy.”

Olbermann specifically referenced Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, real estate developer Felix Sater, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, urging an investigation into their “contacts with agents of the Russian government.” He also requested an investigation into whether an “indictment should be retuned against” Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer regarding a potential coverup of said contacts.

Olbermann added the grand jury should identify whether Chairman of the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Devin Nunes and Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee Richard Burr “mishandled classified information about investigations by the intelligence services … when [they] had conversations with reporters on behalf of the White House.

“Trump’s alleged involvement with Russia, perhaps dictates, every other aspect of the existentially dangerous presidency,” the Resistance host added. “We have to have answers.”

Olbemann said it’s imperative we know “if we are still Americans, or if we are now living in a colony of Russia.”

“Tell it to the grand jury!” Olbermann concluded.

Watch the video below, via GQ: