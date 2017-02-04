‘The days of pretending that this isn’t serious are over’: GOP adviser calls on media to ‘expose’ Trump’s treason

Cheri Jacobus speaks to CNN (screen grab)

A GOP consultant who was once asked to head up communications for now-President Donald Trump tweeted out a laundry list of suggestions to the media Saturday morning on how to best push back at a White House administration that continues to threaten them.

According to writer and media consultant Cheri Jacobus, “The days of pretending” what is happening under Trump isn’t “serious” is over and it is time for a concerted push-back.

At the top of her Twitter feed, Jacobus proves her bonafides as a conservative in good standing, providing a screen-shot of a message from former Trump adviser Jim Dornan, asking her to work for the, saying ” We need a top notch communications director.”

As Jacobus’ tweets reveal, she not only is not a part of the Trump team but that she is appalled at what has transpired during the presidential campaign and how the Trump White House has conducted itself.

What she has done is call on those who are under attack by Trump and his advocates, to “unite” with others to stop the bullying.

You can read her tweets below:

1. One of the positive aspects of Trump/Bannon extremism in the first 2 weeks is that it's harder to deny the trouble we're in & can act — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 4, 2017

2. The days of pretending that this isn't serious are over. It is worse than what was warned about during the campaign. The press must unite — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 4, 2017

3. When Trump tries to shut down one media outlet, the rest must resist. When Trump tries to bully a judge, the rest must be louder. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 4, 2017

4. When Trump/Bannon overreaches, all must call them out. When they lie, all must expose them. When they are treasonous, say so. Loudly. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 4, 2017

5. When a Trump family member is in a meeting they should not be in, question it immediately. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 4, 2017

6. Interviews with Trump and his people should be pre-taped and fact-checked at the time they are aired. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 4, 2017

7. Ignore & block Trump twitter trolls. Don't engage.They give media & lawmakers false impression of Trump support by viewers & constituents — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 4, 2017

8. emails & tweets media and Cong get showing massive support for Trump are FAKE. Do not make programming or policy decisions based on these — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 4, 2017