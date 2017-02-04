Quantcast

‘The days of pretending that this isn’t serious are over’: GOP adviser calls on media to ‘expose’ Trump’s treason

Tom Boggioni

04 Feb 2017 at 12:53 ET                   
Cheri Jacobus speaks to CNN (screen grab)

A GOP consultant who was once asked to head up communications for now-President Donald Trump tweeted out a laundry list of suggestions to the media Saturday morning on how to best push back at a White House administration that continues to threaten them.

According to writer and media consultant Cheri Jacobus, “The days of pretending” what is happening under Trump isn’t “serious” is over and it is time for a concerted push-back.

At the top of her Twitter feed, Jacobus proves her bonafides as a conservative in good standing, providing a screen-shot of a message from former Trump adviser Jim Dornan, asking her to work for the, saying ” We need a top notch communications director.”

As Jacobus’ tweets reveal, she not only is not a part of the Trump team but that she is appalled at what has transpired during the presidential campaign and how the Trump White House has conducted itself.

What she has done is call on those who are under attack by Trump and his advocates, to “unite” with others to stop the bullying.

You can read her tweets below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
