The internet rips Sean Spicer for insisting Russian election hacking has been investigated enough already

Eric W. Dolan

27 Feb 2017 at 14:46 ET                   
White House press secretary Sean Spicer (Screenshot)

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday was asked if a special prosecutor should investigate Russian hacking and alleged communications between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives.

“A special prosecutor for what?” he responded.

Spicer said a special prosecutor wasn’t needed to probe Russia’s alleged election interference because it has already “been investigated up and down.”

“The reporting that I’m seeing in different organizations suggests that there is nothing new being reported,” Spicer added. “So the question becomes at some point what do you have to further investigate when nothing has come out?”

Twitter users were quick to mock Spicer’s assertion:

Many Twitter users noted that Republicans relentlessly pursued investigations into the attack on a consulate in Benghazi:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
