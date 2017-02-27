The internet rips Sean Spicer for insisting Russian election hacking has been investigated enough already

White House press secretary Sean Spicer (Screenshot)

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday was asked if a special prosecutor should investigate Russian hacking and alleged communications between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives.

“A special prosecutor for what?” he responded.

Spicer said a special prosecutor wasn’t needed to probe Russia’s alleged election interference because it has already “been investigated up and down.”

“The reporting that I’m seeing in different organizations suggests that there is nothing new being reported,” Spicer added. “So the question becomes at some point what do you have to further investigate when nothing has come out?”

Spicer: “A Special Prosecutor for what? … Russia’s involvement has been investigated up and down” Oh? pic.twitter.com/d9QZ8PEpwA — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 27, 2017

Twitter users were quick to mock Spicer’s assertion:

Spicer has tautological response to calls for Russia probe: “If there’s nothing more to investigate, what are you going to investigate?” — Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) February 27, 2017

Sean Spicer says there’s “no need for special prosecutors regarding Russia.” – translation: WE NEED ONE YESTERDAY — Michael King (@mhking) February 27, 2017

@CNNPolitics THE GUY I TOLD TO TELL YOU NOTHING WAS UP TOLD YOU NOTHING WAS UP — Bentley Morgan (@bentleymorgan) February 27, 2017

@CNNPolitics @CNN Does he think people are stupid? Oh wait, many voted for Trump. Of course he does. — Krystyn (@KrystynEclipse) February 27, 2017

Spicer’s logic against Russia probe: you only have the same old evidence, nothing new.

Don’t investigations find evidence, for or against? — Ashley Regan (@ashley_regan) February 27, 2017

When Sean Spicer says Press shouldn't keep digging for evidence of Trump admin contacts w Russia #Benghazi pic.twitter.com/8yk5wAIyis — U. S. Ahmad (@takeout4five) February 27, 2017

Hey Spicer, if there's truly "nothing there", surely you don't have an issue with the country having a look-see into Trump's Russia ties. — Love is the answer (@sgbt1) February 27, 2017

Many Twitter users noted that Republicans relentlessly pursued investigations into the attack on a consulate in Benghazi:

Spicer grilled about special prosecutor. Says nothing new in 6 mos., why investigate? Sure didn’t stop Benghazi investigations for years. — Stephen Mencik (@MencikSteve) February 27, 2017

#msnbc -Sean Spicer: “how much do we need to revisit connections 2 Russia?” Well, at least as many times as Benghazi…seriously. — Robert Sayles (@kikitinn) February 27, 2017

Bad @melissamccarthy impersonator trying to tell us, "Nothing to see here" about Russian ties. One word, Spicey: Benghazi. @CNN https://t.co/LcgNLIuVJM — Ravenne (@8Ravenne8) February 27, 2017