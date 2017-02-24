Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘This is bizarre’: The internet recoils in horror at Trump’s incoherent CPAC rant against ‘fake news’

Travis Gettys

24 Feb 2017 at 11:12 ET                   
Donald Trump (CPAC)

President Donald Trump returned to the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he delivered a rambling speech filled with boasts about his popularity and attacks against the media.

Twitter users, naturally, were horrified.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CPAC scrambles to control damage after attendees wave Russian flags during Trump speech
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+