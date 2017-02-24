‘This is bizarre’: The internet recoils in horror at Trump’s incoherent CPAC rant against ‘fake news’

Donald Trump (CPAC)

President Donald Trump returned to the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he delivered a rambling speech filled with boasts about his popularity and attacks against the media.

Twitter users, naturally, were horrified.

Trump is speaking at CPAC and I watched a bit of it. It's like watching Hitler doing stand-up comedy. — Bjoern the Switchy (@BjoernTheSmexy) February 24, 2017

Trump just now: "They shouldn't be allowed to use sources unless they use the person's name." https://t.co/mKqLx8jMIS — Mike Madden (@MikeMadden) February 24, 2017

Trump on the media: "They have no sources. They just make them up." https://t.co/tRlQ8WpFRo — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 24, 2017

Point and counterpoint: pic.twitter.com/8cunNc2fTV — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) February 24, 2017

Trump, who for years called NYC gossip pages on background, says people should put their names to their information. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 24, 2017

For years, Trump posed as his own pretend publicist—an ‘unnamed source’ to feed stories about himself to NY tabloids https://t.co/XLoB1w1Rcw pic.twitter.com/5uHnC3a8y0 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 24, 2017

This is bizarre. Trump says WaPo made up sources on the Flynn story, which resulted in WH confirming story and firing Flynn over it. — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) February 24, 2017

Trump: "Let's not even mention names, right?" The crowd calls for names. Trump: "The Clinton News Network is one!" — Olivia Messer (@OliviaMesser) February 24, 2017

The forgotten men and women of America are finally getting the war on anonymous sourcing they always craved. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) February 24, 2017

I suppose this would also end anonymous donations to Super PACs and "non-profits." https://t.co/cj7ynnfcC7 — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) February 24, 2017

Trump is bananas #Trump #USA #CPAC2017 #CPAC Only talks about himself, the media, crowds and standing ovations. Vague, meaningless speech. — Monica Mrs U (@monicacurls) February 24, 2017

It is pretty amazing that Trump seems to have come to CPAC, temple of conservatism, without a prepared speech — James Astill (@JamesMAstill) February 24, 2017

Btw as Trump is railing against the media here at CPAC, the press pen is flanked on all sides by the audience, which points & boos at us — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 24, 2017

At this point the camera folks have just given up trying to find any diversity in Trump's audience at CPAC pic.twitter.com/U79xEWwJGz — Plunderbund (@plunderbund) February 24, 2017

There is the Trump lie that we don't win anymore. Did he watch the last Olympics? #CPAC2017 — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) February 24, 2017

I wonder if Congress is surprised to hear that the border wall is being built soon, given that funds haven’t yet been appropriated for it. — Touré (@Toure) February 24, 2017

The president claimed lines to get into his CPAC speech stretched 6 blocks. Per @kasie there are no lines, the event is not open to public — Dafna Linzer (@DafnaLinzer) February 24, 2017

Biggest difference btw Trump's 2015 CPAC speech and today — besides the self-congratulatory jerking off — is he's gotten less coherent — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) February 24, 2017

Trump says we're "putting the regulation industry out of business" and "I want regulation" in the same thirty seconds. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) February 24, 2017

What does CPAC want? Much more applause for building the wall than slashing regulations in Trump speech. #CPAC2017 — Sarah Posner (@sarahposner) February 24, 2017