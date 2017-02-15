‘This is freaking Nixonian’: White House reporter angry that Omarosa recorded heated exchange

Omarosa Manigault and April Ryan (Wikimedia Commons / Instagram @adr1600)

Former reality TV star Omarosa Manigault, now a top adviser to President Donald Trump, claims to have a recording of her contentious exchange with a White House reporter.

April Ryan, a longtime White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, said Manigault “physically intimidated” her and threatened to reveal damaging information about her and other journalists, reported the Washington Post.

Ryan says the former “Apprentice” star angrily accused her of working for the Hillary Clinton campaign, based on an Intercept report suggesting the Democrat had hoped to influence some journalists.

“She stood right in my face like she was going to hit me,” Ryan told the Washington Post. “I said, ‘You better back up.'”

Manigault now says she recorded the incident and shared the evidence with some reporters — which has Ryan upset.

“I didn’t know she was taping it,” Ryan told the newspaper. “This is about her trying to smear my name. This is freaking Nixonian.”

Manigault argued that the White House press staff routinely records interviews with reporters, which would be covered under the Washington, D.C., “one-party consent” law.

She said a White House colleague recorded the dispute.

“She came in hot,” Manigault said of Ryan, a former friend. “She came in with an attitude. For her to characterize me as the bully — I’m so glad we have this tape … because it’s ‘liar, liar, pants on fire.'”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer denied the Trump White House kept dossiers on black journalists, as Ryan claims Manigualt told her.

Ryan claims the recording does not accurately depict the encounter.

“She wants to spin it like it’s a catfight, but she edited that tape,” Ryan said. “You don’t hear her screaming. This is about her smearing me.”