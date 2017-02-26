Trump blames Democrats for pushing ‘fake’ Russia news after GOP lawmaker calls for special prosecutor

Donald Trump speaking at his inauguration (Screenshot)

After a day of discussions on Sunday talk shows about upcoming Congressional investigations into contacts between the members of the Trump White House and Russian intelligence agents, the President took to Twitter to call any talk of Russia “FAKE NEWS.”

Friday night, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) stunned HBO host Bill Maher by saying that it was likely a special prosecutor would need to investigate the Russian connection to the Trump White House.

Despite fellow Republicans like Issa expressing concern about contacts between the Russians and White House insiders, the president blamed the Russia talk on the Democrats by bringing up his favorite subject: his 2016 election win.

“Russia talk is FAKE NEWS put out by the Dems, and played up by the media, in order to mask the big election defeat and the illegal leaks!” he tweeted.

Leaks are also an issue with the Trump White House with Press Secretary Sean Spicer ordering staffers phones to be searched in order to find the culprits.

See Trump’s tweet below: