Trump blames Democrats for pushing ‘fake’ Russia news after GOP lawmaker calls for special prosecutor

Tom Boggioni

26 Feb 2017 at 14:23 ET                   
Donald Trump speaking at his inauguration (Screenshot)

After a day of discussions on Sunday talk shows about upcoming Congressional investigations into contacts between the members of the Trump White House and Russian intelligence agents, the President took to Twitter to call any talk of Russia “FAKE NEWS.”

Friday night, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) stunned HBO host Bill Maher by saying that it was likely a special prosecutor would need to investigate the Russian connection to the Trump White House.

Despite fellow Republicans like Issa expressing concern about contacts between the Russians and White House insiders, the president blamed the Russia talk on the Democrats by bringing up his favorite subject: his 2016 election win.

“Russia talk is FAKE NEWS put out by the Dems, and played up by the media, in order to mask the big election defeat and the illegal leaks!” he tweeted.

Leaks are also an issue with the Trump White House with Press Secretary Sean Spicer ordering staffers phones to be searched in order to find the culprits.

See Trump’s tweet below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
