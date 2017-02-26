Trump fires backs at new DNC head Tom Perez insult by calling his election ‘rigged’

President Donald Trump, DNC head Tom Perez -- screenshots

President Donald Trump continued a low grade Twitter war with newly-elected Democratic National Committee head Tom Perez on Sunday morning, saying his election on Saturday was “rigged.”

Bright and early, the president sought to sow discord over the bitterly fought election to fill the top leadership spot at the DNC between Perez — the Democratic establishment candidate — and Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) who was backed by the Bernie Sanders’ wing of the party.

Trump tweeted, “The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally ‘rigged.’ Bernie’s guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez!”

The tweet by the president is likely in response to a Perez tweet late Saturday, when the newly elected Perez informed the president he and Ellison would be Trump’s “worst nightmare.”

Perez wrote, “Call me Tom. And don’t get too happy. @keithellison and I, and Democrats united across the country, will be your worst nightmare.”

That tweet was in response to a backhanded compliment from Trump, who wrote, “Congratulations to Thomas Perez, who has just been named Chairman of the DNC. I could not be happier for him, or for the Republican Party!”

During the presidential campaign, Trump stated that the election would be “rigged” when it looked like he would lose, only to switch his claim to 3 million illegal voters after he won the electoral college, but lost the popular vote to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Perez is scheduled hit the Sunday morning talk shows where it is expected his war with Trump will continue.

See the tweets below:

The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally "rigged." Bernie's guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2017

Call me Tom. And don't get too happy. @keithellison and I, and Democrats united across the country, will be your worst nightmare. https://t.co/fu7WvLofrD — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 25, 2017