Trump say appeals court decision on travel ban was ‘political’
President Donald Trump on Thursday called the appellate court ruling that upheld the suspension of his order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries a “political decision,” and vowed his administration would ultimately prevail.
“We’ll see them in court,” Trump told reporters who had gathered outside his press secretary’s office. “It’s a political decision.”
Trump said he did not view the ruling as a major setback for his White House.
“This is just a decision that came down, but we’re going to win the case,” he said.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Sandra Maler)
