Trump says anti-Semitism is ‘horrible’, has to stop: NBC

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. President Donald Trump denounced anti-Semitism in the United States in an interview on Tuesday after he was asked about a spate of threats to Jewish community centers around the country.

“I will tell you that anti-Semitism is horrible and it’s going to stop and it has to stop,” Trump said in an interview with NBC.

