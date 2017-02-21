Quantcast

Trump says anti-Semitism is ‘horrible’, has to stop: NBC

Reuters

21 Feb 2017 at 10:03 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. President Donald Trump denounced anti-Semitism in the United States in an interview on Tuesday after he was asked about a spate of threats to Jewish community centers around the country.

“I will tell you that anti-Semitism is horrible and it’s going to stop and it has to stop,” Trump said in an interview with NBC.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

