Trump says anti-Semitism is ‘horrible’, has to stop: NBC
U.S. President Donald Trump denounced anti-Semitism in the United States in an interview on Tuesday after he was asked about a spate of threats to Jewish community centers around the country.
“I will tell you that anti-Semitism is horrible and it’s going to stop and it has to stop,” Trump said in an interview with NBC.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
