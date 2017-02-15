Trump’s White House is ‘scared to death’ and already hunkered down in ‘survival mode’: report

(Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The past several days have been tumultuous for the Trump White House, and administration sources are now leaking information about the mood of panic that’s emanating from the West Wing.

Sources tell Axios’s Mike Allen that the White House at the moment is in a state of “borderline chaos” and that “some staff is in survival mode” and is “scared to death” by what’s about to happen.

A “West Wing confidant,” meanwhile, tells Allen that it looks like “nobody is in charge” at the White House at the moment, and that the scandal surrounding fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn shows the Trump administration is either “reckless” or simply has “total incompetence.”

The trouble for the White House this week began when Flynn resigned after it was revealed that he lied about discussing American sanctions with the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during a phone call this past December.

Then on Tuesday evening, both the New York Times and CNN reported that senior Trump campaign officials were in constant contact with Russian intelligence officers during the 2016 presidential race.

Allen notes that all of these cascading revelations “are gaining a Watergate aura — constant, complicated revelations from intelligence agencies and federal law enforcement; White House denials; frenzied competition among the great news organizations.”