US Senate Republicans want labor nominee Puzder dropped, too few votes: CNN

Reuters

15 Feb 2017 at 13:56 ET                   
Andrew Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, takes part in a panel discussion titled "Understanding the Post-Recession Consumer" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS FOOD) - RTR31FMC

Top U.S. Senate Republicans have asked the White House to withdraw Andrew Puzder’s nomination for labor secretary because there are not enough votes to confirm him, CNN reported on Wednesday.

It said a senior Republican source told the network there are four Republican senators who would definitely vote against Puzder’s confirmation. The Republicans control 52 of the chamber’s 100 seats.

(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh)

