Utah man plotted with polygamous ‘ninja wives’ to kill teen he sexually abused: police

A Utah man plotted with his three wives to kill a teenage girl before she could testify against him in a sexual abuse trial, prosecutors said.

Kain Blackwing — who is currently serving a maximum 15-year prison term for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and retaliation against a witness — was charged Thursday with three counts of solicitation for aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder in connection with the plot, reported KSL-TV.

The 47-year-old Blackwing had been accused in 2014 of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl, and prosecutors say he tried to have the girl killed four days before she was scheduled to testify against him.

Blackwing and Theresa Baker — one of the three women he claimed as wives — are accused of plotting a home invasion at the girl’s home, where they planned to have his two other wives suffocate the teen with plastic wrap and stage the heroin overdose deaths of two adults in the home.

Raven Blackwing, 22, and a 19-year-old woman dressed up in ninja-style clothing and armed themselves with a stun gun, knives and other items before breaking into a West Jordan home where the girl was staying.

The adults in the home were able to subdue the pair before police arrived, and the two women were convicted in the case.

The younger woman, who police said had been sexually abused by Blackwing two years before, was sentenced to probation, and the 24-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

The younger woman told investigators that Blackwing taught her “fighting and survival skills,” and he claimed her as one of his wives after their relationship turned sexual.

She told authorities that Blackwing told her he was a “shen lord” and a god, and he demanded that his wives call him “lord.”

Prosecutors said Blackwing and Baker plotted the home invasion, which they referred to in code as “playing a video game,” for 11 weeks before sending the two women to kill the three victims during a strong thunderstorm.

The man who confronted the ninja-clad women said he knew who they were and why they had come to his home.

“I knew exactly who I was dealing with,” the man told KSTU-TV.