Voters brilliantly troll Jason Chaffetz with bills after he accuses them of being paid protesters

Eric W. Dolan

13 Feb 2017 at 13:47 ET                   
Congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah (Don LaVange/Flickr)

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) said a rowdy group of constituents who showed up at his town hall event last week were “paid” to protest him. Now, some of those alleged “paid protesters” are sending the congressman a bill for their efforts.

The auditorium at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights, where Chaffetz held his town hall, was at full capacity last Thursday. About more 1,500 people were left outside, many with signs criticizing Chaffetz and urging the House Oversight Committee chairman to investigate President Donald Trump.

But the following day, Chaffetz said the attendees’ criticism reflected “more of a paid attempt to bully and intimidate” than the actual views of his constituents in Utah’s 3rd District.

“You could see it online a couple days before, a concerted effort in part to just cause chaos,” he told The Deseret News. “Democrats are in disbelief that they have nothing but flailing and screaming to deal with this.”

Now, as the DailyKos reports, some of these attendees are wondering why they weren’t paid. They’re sending Chaffetz a bill.

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
