WATCH: Chuck Todd calls out Trump for calling press ‘fake news’ every time there’s a new Russia story

Chuck Todd (MSNBC/screen grab)

Meet the Press host Chuck Todd blasted President Donald Trump on Sunday for resorting to attacking the press every time a new revelation about his administration’s involvement with Russia is revealed.

According to the NBC host, Trump’s tweeted attacks on the press –specifically aimed at the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN and his own network — always follow those outlets reporting on the murky relationship between Trump’s inner circle and Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

“Whenever stories break on that subject, press bashing, which is always part of the president’s arsenal, seems to escalate,” Todd pointed out.

“It’s a tactic with a pattern. The president’s attacks on the media repeatedly have directly followed reporting on Russia,” Todd continued before presenting a timeline of media reports followed by presidential tweets.” On January 5th, NBC News reported on the intelligence community’s report on Russian influence in the election. On January 6th, President-elect Trump tweeted, ‘I am asking the chairs of the House and Senate committees to investigate top secret intelligence shared with NBC prior to me seeing it.’ On February 13th, 14th, and 15th, news outlets reported on Mr. Trump’s ties to Russia. On February 16th, President Trump spent much of a 77-minute news conference attacking the press.”

“On Thursday night, media outlets reported that White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus asked the FBI to publicly discredit a New York Times story on Russia, after the FBI’s deputy director reportedly told him it was overblown,” Todd remarked. “On Friday, the president went after the press.”

As if to prove Todd’s point — or possibly because the President watched Meet The Press — Trump on Sunday once again attacked the media, tweeting: “Russia talk is FAKE NEWS put out by the Dems, and played up by the media, in order to mask the big election defeat and the illegal leaks!” right on cue.

Watch the video below via Media Matters: