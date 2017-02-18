WATCH: Joy Reid boots ex-Congressman off her show for ‘incredibly offensive’ racist rant on immigrants

MSNBC host Joy Reid on AM Joy - screenshot

MSNBC host Joy Reid pulled the plug on a former congressman Saturday morning, booting him off her show because he wouldn’t stop ranting about undocumented immigrants and then turned to making offensive comments about Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-WA).

Appearing on AM Joy, ex-Rep. J.D. Hayworth (R-AZ) was invited to weigh in recent sweeps by immigration officials picking up undocumented immigrants. Instead he proceeded to lecture and hector immigrant activists Rosie Perez and Maria Hinojosa, calling them “hysterical.”

With both immigrant activists attempting to explain what it is like to be Hispanic in the U.S. and subject to being stopped at anytime by immigration officials, Hayworth bizarrely said that, as a white man, he faces the same challenges.

“I’ve gone through questioning by the Border Patrol when i was moving from Cincinnati, and, Maria understands this,” Hayworth explained. “When I was moving from Cincinnati to Arizona and driving along our southeast border, I have been stopped by the Border Patrol. I have been asked if I was a citizen, my car has been examined and the same thing has happened in Southern California. If you go down south to San Diego, everybody has had a situation where there has been traffic stops for border security.”

Asked, “Have you ever been asked to present something beyond your driver’s license?” Hayworth replied, “You bet I have. Not by immigration but by federal law enforcement. I’ve been asked for my date of birth and my social security card.”

“That’s not the same,” Hinojosa replied.

After Reid pressed Hayworth on the report that an undocumented woman had been taken into custody after reporting a domestic attack, Hayworth changed the subject, stating he wanted to talk about, “Latino on Latina violence.”

Reid wasn’t having it.

“You talked early about false narrative, and now you’re replying to a specific incident with an attempt to talk about Latino and Latino violence,” Reid told him. “Essentially you’re trying to ascribe violence to an entire race of people ethnicity.”

As Hayworth talked over the AM Joy panel and host, he then took a random shot at Sen. Warren, saying, “We’ll take it out of the ethnicity although that’s tough when you take a look at the stunt that Elizabeth Warren pulled,” in reference to her claim of having Native American ancestry.

That was when Reid pulled the plug.

“Can I just tell me something,” a furious Reid told him. “We’re going to end here, but sir, you’ve talked about strawmen twice, you’ve answered questions with non sequiturs that have some sort of ethnic base to them. Now you’ve gone after Elizabeth Warren’s Native American heritage. I think we’re done with this segment. You literally answered with a non sequitur and that is incredibly offensive.”

Watch the video below via MSNBC: