WATCH LIVE: UK Parliament debates whether to invite President Trump for official visit
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The United Kingdom’s Parliament is debating right now on whether to formally invite President Donald Trump to the country for an official state visit.
On one side, anti-Trump MPs argue that Trump’s past statements slamming the free press, his own intelligence agencies, and the NATO alliance — not to mention his past racist and misogynistic remarks — mean that the U.K. should not invite him for an official visit.
Pro-Trump MPs, meanwhile, have argued that the U.S.-U.K. alliance is too important to allow for personal distaste of Trump to jeopardize it.
Watch a live stream of the debate below.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion