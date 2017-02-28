Quantcast

‘Welcome to the Trump plantation’: Historically black college vandalized after Betsy DeVos gaffe

David Edwards

28 Feb 2017 at 12:18 ET                   
Graffiti at Howard University (Italia Calino/Twitter)

Students at Howard University were greeted by racist graffiti on Tuesday, just a day after Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos came under fire for calling historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) “pioneers of school choice.”

Howard University student Italia Calino tweeted a photo of the racist message that was painted on The Yard’s sidewalk.

“Welcome to the Trump plantation,” the graffiti reads. “Overseer: Wayne A. I. Frederick.”

On Monday, DeVos had used a statement about HBCUs to push her “school choice” agenda. Following President Donald Trump’s meeting with several leaders of historically black colleges, DeVos released a statement calling HBCUs “real pioneers when it comes to school choice.”

Critics said that DeVos statement ignored the fact that HBCUs were created because Jim Crow-era segregation gave black students few choices in higher education.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
