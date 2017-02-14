‘What the f*ck are you talking about?’: Colbert ‘tests’ theory that Trump ‘will not be questioned’

Stephen Colbert (Photo: Screen capture)

Stephen Colbert on Monday scorched Stephen Miller over his claim that the Donald Trump administration “will not be questioned,” nailing the senior advisor for his authoritarian declaration.

Noting that Miller made the rounds on the Sunday news programs over the weekend, Colbert played a clip of the spokesperson—“young Gargamel”—insisting the president’s powers to keep our country safe ”are very substantial and will not be questioned.”

“Kneel before Zod!” Colbert joked, before tearing into the spokesperson’s claim:

“Will not be questioned? Let me test that theory: What the f*ck are you talking about?” Colbert said, as the audience applauded.

The crowd even began chanting the host’s name—à la the Colbert Report—shouting, “STE-PHEN, STE-PHEN!”

Colbert later challenged the senior advisor to visit the Ed Sullivan Theatre and defend the president, as Miller promised, “on any show, anywhere, anytime.”

“If you don’t show up, I’m going to call you a liar,” Colbert said, “And if you do show up, I’m going to call you a liar to your face.”

