Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

White House: Too early to say Jeff Sessions will step aside in Russia election tampering investigation

Tom Boggioni

26 Feb 2017 at 12:30 ET                   
Senator Jeff Sessions speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Appearing on ABC News This Week, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders deflected questions over whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions would step aside for a special prosecutor to look into Russian tampering with the 2016 election.

Speaking with host George Stephanopoulos, Huckabee Sanders said any plans for Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation should wait until after the GOP led congressional committees finished their own investigations.

“I don’t think we’re there yet,” she explained. “Let’s work through this process. You guys want to jump to the very end of the line.”

“We’re confident whatever review that Congress wants to do, that’s the first step,” she added.

Concern over various investigations into ties between the Trump administration and the Russians have grown since White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus contacted the FBI for help in pushing back against the allegations.

Watch video of Huckabee Sanders below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Actor Bill Paxton dies at 61
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+