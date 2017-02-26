White House: Too early to say Jeff Sessions will step aside in Russia election tampering investigation

Appearing on ABC News This Week, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders deflected questions over whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions would step aside for a special prosecutor to look into Russian tampering with the 2016 election.

Speaking with host George Stephanopoulos, Huckabee Sanders said any plans for Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation should wait until after the GOP led congressional committees finished their own investigations.

“I don’t think we’re there yet,” she explained. “Let’s work through this process. You guys want to jump to the very end of the line.”

“We’re confident whatever review that Congress wants to do, that’s the first step,” she added.

Concern over various investigations into ties between the Trump administration and the Russians have grown since White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus contacted the FBI for help in pushing back against the allegations.

Watch video of Huckabee Sanders below: