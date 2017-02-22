Quantcast

White House yanks Kellyanne Conway from TV after string of disastrous appearances: report

Brad Reed

22 Feb 2017 at 13:50 ET                   
Kellyanne Conway (CNN)

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway has been yanked from doing TV shows by the White House after a string of disastrous appearances severely damaged her credibility, a White House source tells CNN.

Although Conway had made several statements that caused the White House headaches — including her embrace of what she described as “alternative facts” and her on-air plug for First Daughter Ivanka Trump’s clothing line — the final straw apparently came when Conway said that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had the “full confidence” of President Donald Trump just hours before he was fired.

A White House source tells CNN that Conway was pulled off the air for being “off message,” while a separate source “close to” the White House claims that getting Conway off the air has helped the administration have “much more of a drama-free week.”

Conway herself said that she planned on doing fewer TV appearances in the wake of her Flynn debacle, but this is the first time a report has claimed that she is being pulled off the air all together.

Several major cable news programs — including CNN’s State of the Union and MSNBC’s Morning Joe — have declined offers to have Conway appear over what they consider to be major credibility issues.

