xHamster redirects traffic from Utah to sex ed videos to protest abstinence-only education

The porn website xHamster on Tuesday announced it would redirect all traffic to the site from Utah to PG-13 sex education videos, after state lawmakers voted to strike down a bill that would have allowed parents to opt in to comprehensive sex education.

Monday, the Utah House Education Committee voted 12-2 against HB 215, which would have allowed parents to decide whether or not their children obtained an “evidence-based” comprehensive sex education focused on reducing the number of sexual parters and increasing use of contraceptives. As it stands now, Utah law prohibits teachers from advocating or encouraging “the use of contraceptive methods or devices” and bars educators from discussing “the intricacies of intercourse, sexual stimulation or erotic behavior.”

“Utahns consume the most porn per capita of any state in the nation,” xHamster wrote in a blog post, noting the usage occurs despite state lawmakers’ ongoing “war on porn.” Last April, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert signed a resolution declaring porngraphy a “public health crisis.”

Today, the Utah legislature voted against comprehensive sex ed in schools in favor of abstinence education,” the porn site said in a statement.

“Beginning immediately, we’re rerouting all xHamster traffic from Utah to our comprehensive sex ed series, The Box,” the porn site added.

xHamster’s “the Box” is a video series featuring “Real People’s” questions about everything from “taboos, gay, lesbian, fetish, and love.” Pornhub likewise launched a sex ed website last week.

Ironically, Rep. Brian King, the Utah legislator who introduced HB 215, originally introduced it to protect kids from “aggressive efforts by pornography sites across the world in attempting to reach our children and educate them about sex ed,” arguing “porn websites [want] to be so-called teachers of sex ed.”

Which is exactly why xHamster is disseminating “the Box” throughout Utah.

“While we love porn, we don’t think that it should be relied on for sex ed any more than Star Wars is a substitute for science class,” the porn site said.