‘Your Last Term’: Sen. Joni Ernst faces deafening chants at veterans town hall

'Your Last Term': Sen. Joni Ernst faces defeating chants from protesters at town hall

Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst reportedly got an earful on Tuesday when she showed up at town hall event for veterans.

Video of the Ernst event at Maquoketa City Hall shows protesters shouting “Your Last Term!” as the senator enters the room. The shouts were said to have overwhelmed applause from her supporters.

Joni Ernst walks in to deafening chant of “Your Last Term!” that overpowers the applause pic.twitter.com/Wc9TKh31Cz — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) February 21, 2017

In another video, Ernst faces a question about Russia’s interference in the 2016. U.S. election.

Veteran asks Joni Ernst pointed question on Russia and Putin’s interference in American elections pic.twitter.com/PEa5YwvSSb — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) February 21, 2017