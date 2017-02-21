Quantcast

‘Your Last Term’: Sen. Joni Ernst faces deafening chants at veterans town hall

David Edwards

21 Feb 2017 at 15:46 ET                   
'Your Last Term': Sen. Joni Ernst faces defeating chants from protesters at town hall

Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst reportedly got an earful on Tuesday when she showed up at town hall event for veterans.

Video of the Ernst event at Maquoketa City Hall shows protesters shouting “Your Last Term!” as the senator enters the room. The shouts were said to have overwhelmed applause from her supporters.

In another video, Ernst faces a question about Russia’s interference in the 2016. U.S. election.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
