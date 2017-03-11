11 things corporate media won’t tell you about Timothy Caughman — the unarmed Black man stabbed to death by a white supremacist

Born and raised on the mean streets of New York City's Upper West Side, Katie Halper is a comedian, writer and filmmaker. She is the host of the Katie Halper Show on WBA1, writes for places like The Nation, Feministing, Jezebel and appears on places like MSNBC, RT, Sirius radio (which hung up on her once). Katie's had her photo taken with Rudy Giuliani and was called "cute and somewhat brainy" by the National Review.

Timothy Caughman was killed for being Black. He was 66.

A canner, who supported himself through redeeming bottles and cans, Caughman was doing his job– sorting through the recycling– when a 28 year old army veteran James Harris Jackson pulled out a 26-inch mini-sword and repeatedly stabbed Caughman in the chest and back Monday night in Manhattan’s Hell’s kitchen neighborhood. Caughman died at a hospital.

Wednesday, Jackson turned himself into the police and explained how and why the fatal stabbing transpired. He told police that he boarded a bolt bus from Maryland to New York City in order to “target male blacks.” Assistant Chief William Aubry of Manhattan South Detectives said, “The reason why he picked New York is because it is the media capital of the world… He wanted to make a statement.” The New York Post reports that “Jackson identifies as a white supremacist and told police he penned a manifesto about his racist views… That screed, Jackson told police, contains information about an imminent attack on blacks in New York.” He was particularly disturbed by Black men who were in romantic relationships with white women. So, to recap, a self-identified white supremacist fatally stabbed an unarmed man because he was Black. And yet, as Adam Johnson points out at FAIR, much of the mainstream media coverage has turned a story about the murder of an unarmed Black men into an investigation into the character of an unarmed Black man. The Daily News, and New York Post reported on Caughman’s utterly unrelated and irrelevant arrest record. And even more remarkably, The Daily News thought it was appropriate to remind readers that, “In December 2014, Ismaaiyl Brinsley traveled to the city from Baltimore and assassinated Police Officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos, who were in the car near Myrtle and Tompkins Avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Brinsley had made anti-police statements on social media prior to the murders.” Though tragic, a murder that took place over two years ago doesn’t seem germane. Johnson suggests,

This is a bizarre journalistic choice that appears to be some kind of attempt at “balancing” the coverage, suggesting that there could be a bit of score-settling going on: Yes, this black man was senselessly murdered by a white supremacist, but some other black guy killed cops two-and-a-half years ago, so….

To be fair, there is another angle here. Both crimes were committed by men who traveled from the state of Maryland to New York City. So there’s that. Another important thing according to the Daily News and New York Post is that Caughman lived in transitional housing. This isn’t the first time the media has tasked itself with scrutinizing and smearing the character of an unarmed Black murder victim. See: Michael “no angel” Brown, Freddie “he caused his own injuries (which he didn’t)” Gray, Trayvon “he smoked pot and was found extending a middle finger in a photo” Martin. Nothing the victim did during his life, except for initiating an attack which makes his killing self-defense instead of murder, has any impact on his victimhood or the murderer’s guilt.

Curiously, the same media which is so quick to the judge victims they report on, can overflow with empathy and understanding when it comes to perpetrators, when they’re white. This doesn’t apply to the Caughman case, but it’s explicit how the media treated convicted rapist Brock Turner. The Washington Post, for example, used a posed, smiling photo instead of his mugshot and wrote an apologia for him.

Caughman happened to be a collector of autographs, a passionate consumer of pop culture and a huge fan of Shari Headley, so outlets have also picked up the human interest angle of the story, which, though preferable, still manages to incorporate the irrelevant information from the smear-based reports. Even an additional article in The Daily News, whose headline reads, “New Yorker who was fatally stabbed by Maryland man loved meeting Hollywood stars,” includes the fact that he lived in transitional housing. Because so little information has been released about Caughman, even places like The Hollywood Reporter, included this irrelevant tidbit in their seemingly harmless listicle, “Timothy Caughman Stabbed To Death: 5 Things About The Innocent NYC Man.” The fourth thing you need to know, apparently, is that Caughman, “lived in transitional housing. Timothy resided in a transitional housing facility on W. 36th street, sources told New York Daily News. Transitional housing is a place for homeless people to stay, generally after they have suffered a crisis.” At least Bustle focuses on the positive in its meta piece promising that “The New Yorker’s Sense Of Optimism Won’t Be Forgotten.”

But it turns out there is another story to be found in Caughman’s biography that is much . I first heard about Caughman when Benjamin Dixon, the host of the Benjamin Dixon Show, shared a selfie Caughman had posted of himself at 9:30 AM this past election day. It read, “Standing on line waiting to vote I love america.” Dixon added his own comment: “Wow. Timothy Caughman. Murdered by a white supremacist who specifically targeted black men.”

There is something haunting and heartbreaking about Caughman’s love for a country that failed to protect him and so many others. And his tweets reveal that he was more than just a man with an arrest record, who lived in transitional housing or a zany autograph collector. He was someone cared deeply about politics and the wolrd around him, about Black history and pop culture. And he warned against the very things that contributed to his own death: racism, a “fear of blackness” and even the rise in hate crimes that followed Trump’s election.

1. Three days after the election, he tweeted out that “hate crime reports surge in US after Trump win.”

2. After Caughman’s tweeted his election-day selfie, the voter protection coalition Election Protection, tweeted out instructions and a hotline, which Caughman Retweeted right away.

3. That evening, Caughman showed off his election stamp.

4. He had been a supporter of Hillary Clinton.

5. And was not a fan of Donald Trump.

At U.N. Meeting, Diplomats Worry Trump Could Cripple Climate Pacthttps://t.co/AbvmXVhu0I — timothy caughman (@timrock715) November 16, 2016

6. He was a big fan of Obama

7. Whom he wanted to pardon Black Nationalist and Pan-Africanist Marcus Garvey

8. He also tweeted about Angela Davis

9. And Malcolm X

Malcolm X: The Pilgrimage to Makkahhttps://t.co/DCerrnjNiq — timothy caughman (@timrock715) February 21, 2017

10. And an art exhibit called “Orange is the New Black,” highlighting racism in the U.S.

11. And a “fear of Blackness.”