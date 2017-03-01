Quantcast

‘A good way to go to jail’: Twitter explodes over revelations Sessions lied about Russian contacts

Elizabeth Preza

01 Mar 2017 at 22:33 ET                   
Senator Jeff Sessions speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The Washington Post on Wednesday revealed Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke twice with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, despite his testimony to Congress insisting he “did not have communications with the Russians” as a surrogate for the Trump campaign.

The report exploded on social media, prompting Twitter to lambast the attorney general for his failure to disclose his conversations with Kislyak.

