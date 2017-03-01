‘A good way to go to jail’: Twitter explodes over revelations Sessions lied about Russian contacts

The Washington Post on Wednesday revealed Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke twice with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, despite his testimony to Congress insisting he “did not have communications with the Russians” as a surrogate for the Trump campaign.

The report exploded on social media, prompting Twitter to lambast the attorney general for his failure to disclose his conversations with Kislyak.

“I did not have communications with the Russians” is the new “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.” — Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) March 2, 2017

Jeff Sessions just proves what we secretly knew. Elves are soulless monsters. — Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) March 2, 2017

Al Franken: What will you do if it turns out Trump’s people were colluding with Russians? Sessions: I ain’t talk to no Russians b. WAPO: pic.twitter.com/UkYawFO67e — Jermaine Spradley (@MrSpradley) March 2, 2017

court

is now

in sessions — Drake Baer (@drake_baer) March 2, 2017

@susie_meister The Jeff Sessions Implosion: Worst jam band ever — Matthew Kory (@mattymatty2000) March 2, 2017

What’s the Russian word for pivot? — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 2, 2017

Why do Trump’s top people have such a hard time remembering their conversations with Kislyak? https://t.co/clDR2lfHgx — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) March 2, 2017

Remeber the early Obama-era scandal where he got in trouble for saying cops shouldn’t have been mean to a black professor? Good times. — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) March 2, 2017

Because it’s so self-demolishing, this is technically the best thing Jeff Sessions has done for the world. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) March 2, 2017

Good on Sessions for demonstrating why he shouldn’t be AG with something entirely orthogonal to his racism. — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) March 2, 2017

Hmmm… I wonder if it’s just a coincidence that Sessions and Flynn both tried to hide their contacts with Russia — Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) March 2, 2017

Honestly this completely DESTROYS my opinion of the otherwise impeccable Jeff Sessions! — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) March 2, 2017

I mean, Sessions also lied under oath about being racist, so it’s not as if there wasn’t precedent. — Allison Winn Scotch (@aswinn) March 2, 2017

Wait.

Sessions lied about his contact with Russia?

On three everybody: pic.twitter.com/o7JHhRxbag — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) March 2, 2017

Jeff Sessions looks like a damn Keebler elf. WE’RE ALL THINKING IT — Blair Thornburgh (@ATallOrder) March 2, 2017

Misleading the Senate in sworn testimony about one own contacts with the Russians is a good way to go to jail https://t.co/qH0s6sTMJ9 — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) March 2, 2017

Jeff Sessions — call your lawyer. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) March 2, 2017