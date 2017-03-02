ACLU calls for perjury investigation into Sessions: ‘It’s now clear’ he ‘plainly lied’ under oath

Al Franken and Jeff Sessions (Photo: Screen capture)

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Thursday called for an investigation into whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath when he told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he had not had contact with Russian officials.

According to Justice Department sources, Sessions twice met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 campaign even though he had suggested otherwise during his confirmation hearing.

“I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians,” Session told Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) at the time.

On Thursday, the ACLU said that an investigation into whether Sessions perjured himself was necessary for the “credibility of our democracy.”

“Jeff Sessions took an oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, and it is now clear that he broke that oath in his confirmation hearing,” ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero explained in a statement. “If senators of both parties allow an attorney general nominee to plainly lie under oath with no repercussions, they will render our government’s cabinet confirmation process no more than kabuki theater.”

“The American people deserve a full investigation into whether Sessions perjured himself and if he is indeed fit to serve as our nation’s highest law enforcement official. No one is above the law — certainly not those sworn to uphold it.”