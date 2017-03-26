Adam Schiff is ‘full of Schiff’: Roger Stone says he didn’t write ‘hashtag WikiLeaks’ so no collusion

Roger Stone speaks to ABC News (screen grab)

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone insisted over the weekend that he had no role in colluding with Russians during the 2016 presidential race.

In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Stone lashed out at House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff (D-CA) for noting in a recent hearing that Stone had suspiciously predicted that Clinton campaign manager John Podesta would be hacked.

“The three things that the gentleman from California, who is largely full of ‘Schiff,’ said are incorrect,” Stone insisted. “I never made any reference to John Podesta’s email. There were a dozen stories about his business dealings published after that.”

“But you said, ‘Trust me, it will soon be Podesta’s time in the barrel,'” Stephanopoulos noted. “That was your tweet. And two months later the emails came out.”

“Correct,” Stone replied. “But, George, does it say hashtag WikiLeaks, hashtag Assange? He said, ‘Stone predicted that his emails would be hacked.” No, I didn’t. I never said anything of the kind.”

Stephanopoulos also pointed out that Stone had been in communication with Guccifer 2.0, a hacker who is believed to be a Russian agent, according to intelligence officials.

“They also said there were no — that Hussein had weapons of mass destruction,” Stone quipped. “Just because the intelligence services say something, as we know from history, does not make it true.”

Watch the video below from ABC.