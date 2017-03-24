Adam Schiff slams intel chair Devin Nunes for caving to White House and canceling key Russia hearing

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) (Screen cap).

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) unleashed a blistering attack on his colleague, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), for cancelling a major public hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

During a press conference on Friday, Schiff said Nunes made a “serious mistake” by cancelling the open session that had been planned for this coming Tuesday that was set to feature former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Schiff then slammed Nunes for doing a “dead-of-night” review of documents related to surveillance of President Donald Trump’s associates — and then running to share their contents with the White House before even notifying his own colleagues on the House Intelligence Committee.

“We don’t welcome cutting off access to public information,” he said.

Schiff also said that there was likely some “pushback” from the White House that caused Nunes to want to cancel the open hearing.

On Twitter, Schiff also accused the GOP of trying to “choke off” information on the Russia probe from the public.

BREAKING: Chairman just cancelled open Intelligence Committee hearing with Clapper, Brennan and Yates in attempt to choke off public info. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 24, 2017

