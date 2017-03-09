Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘An assault on regulations’: Rules frozen by Trump could melt away without a trace

Pro Publica

09 Mar 2017 at 06:34 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump holds breakfast meeting with small business leaders at the Roosevelt room of the White House in Washington U.S., January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ridding day care centers of fluorescent lightbulbs with toxic PCBs. Requiring a backup engineer on freight trains to avoid crashes. Restricting drones from flying over people. Federal agencies were preparing these rules and dozens more when Donald Trump was elected. In one of his first acts, the president quietly froze them. That isn’t unusual. Presidents Clinton,…

About the Author
ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
Next on Raw Story >
These for-profit schools are like a prison’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+