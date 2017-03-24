Anderson Cooper fact-checks Trump presser with ultimate supercut of his ‘first 100 days’ promises

Anderson Cooper (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump’s press conference today contained one lie after another, and Anderson Cooper spent part of Friday’s “AC36” calling him out on it.

“Today, Republicans failed to do what they’ve been promising for year, the president failed to do what he said he would from the beginning of his campaign,” Cooper said, claiming that he was speaking from the “smoking political crater formerly known as Washington.”

But according to Trump, he never intended to pass the repeal and replacement of Obamacare in the first 100 days. Cooper fact-checked the claim with a supercut of videos showing that over and over again Trump pledged for Trumpcare to be the first issue and take place on “day one.”

“That was the president on repealing and replacing ASAP on the campaign,” Cooper said.

After the commercial break, Cooper called out Trump for being unable to do what he has always claimed “he knows how to do best:” Make a deal.

Cooper rolled another supercut of each of the times Trump claimed that he would make the best deal and his lesson on how to make a deal. There were even cases in which Trump attacked Democrats and Republicans for being unable to make a deal, as he said that he could have done in their place.

During the panel discussion, Trump’s former Communications Director Jason Miller put the fault at the feet of Speaker Paul Ryan.

“But what about the buck stops with the president?” Cooper asked, quoting the famous phrase from President Harry Truman. “So that’s the new title on the desk? The buck doesn’t stop here, it stops with Paul Ryan?”

You can watch the videos below:

Part 1:



Part 2:

