Anonymous White House official tells CNN it had no knowledge of Sessions’s meeting with Russian ambassador

Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Screen cap).

An anonymous Trump administration official has told CNN that no one in the administration had any prior knowledge of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s two meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Specifically, CNN’s Carol Costello reports that a “senior administration official says WH learned of Sessions’ contacts” with the ambassador through press reports.

Sessions has come under fire for not disclosing at his Senate confirmation hearing that he twice met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak over the course of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Several Democrats — including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — have called on Sessions to resign. In addition, several Republicans — including Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) and Raul Labrador (R-ID) — said Sessions should recuse himself from any investigations into ties between Russian officials and the Trump campaign.