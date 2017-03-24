Quantcast

‘Anybody tired of all this winning?’: Twitter heaps scorn on Trump and GOP over Trumpcare debacle

David Ferguson

24 Mar 2017 at 16:39 ET                   
U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-WI, Twitter.com

On Friday afternoon, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives pulled their healthcare bill from the floor before it could go to a vote — a vote that it was virtually certain to lose.

The bill was Pres. Donald Trump’s first major legislative push and represents a humiliating failure for his administration.

Naturally, Twitter users were there to make the most of the president’s pain and his party’s failure to make good on its years of anti-Obamacare posturing.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
‘Anybody tired of all this winning?’: Twitter heaps scorn on Trump and GOP over Trumpcare debacle
