‘Anybody tired of all this winning?’: Twitter heaps scorn on Trump and GOP over Trumpcare debacle

U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-WI, Twitter.com

On Friday afternoon, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives pulled their healthcare bill from the floor before it could go to a vote — a vote that it was virtually certain to lose.

The bill was Pres. Donald Trump’s first major legislative push and represents a humiliating failure for his administration.

Naturally, Twitter users were there to make the most of the president’s pain and his party’s failure to make good on its years of anti-Obamacare posturing.

YOU GONNA TELL US ABOUT HOW YOU ABORTED YOUR BILL? https://t.co/DIwkBhDBhw — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) March 24, 2017

"I hypnotized Republicans to vote against Trumpcare"

"Joe that's not ethical"

"Its your law, boss. Come at the Barack best not miss." pic.twitter.com/yHCpi4TLCg — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 24, 2017

Anyone tired of all this "winning" 45 guaranteed? LOLZ @ Ryan & House Republicans. #KillTheBill — MayaSattva (@mayasattva) March 24, 2017

"House Republicans" voted over 60 times to kill ACA. Now cower and leave town. Sounds like the bully got punched in the nose. Sad! Sick! — MRScribe (@mr_bluetown) March 24, 2017

House Republicans, short of votes, withdraws health care bill. pic.twitter.com/TAulbnFaT0 — Lady Hella (@itsmeIHS) March 24, 2017

I thought House Republicans wanted to carry things to term. They didn't even vote. @realDonaldTrump #KillTheBill — Ryan Chase McManus (@ryancmcmanus) March 24, 2017

Mr. Art of the Deal apparently lacks the stamina to negotiate #lowenergy https://t.co/h1A8MY5Ro0 — Bill Scher (@billscher) March 24, 2017

Go ahead. You owe it to yourself. Watch this fuckery and laugh out loud. Trump predicting his massive winning streak on healthcare & more pic.twitter.com/lUtbwIl88c — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) March 24, 2017

Text from Mr Obama: "We just got the news that Trump's healthcare bill has been withdrawn. DYING! LOLZ!" #Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/eesHq9RYwF — Elizabeth Windsor (@Queen_UK) March 24, 2017

Trumpy Dumpy sat on a wall. Trumpy Dumpy had a great fall.#KillTheBill pic.twitter.com/LfYqwRrb0G — Mike Gibbs (@Mikeggibbs) March 24, 2017