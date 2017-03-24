‘Anybody tired of all this winning?’: Twitter heaps scorn on Trump and GOP over Trumpcare debacle
On Friday afternoon, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives pulled their healthcare bill from the floor before it could go to a vote — a vote that it was virtually certain to lose.
The bill was Pres. Donald Trump’s first major legislative push and represents a humiliating failure for his administration.
Naturally, Twitter users were there to make the most of the president’s pain and his party’s failure to make good on its years of anti-Obamacare posturing.
YOU GONNA TELL US ABOUT HOW YOU ABORTED YOUR BILL? https://t.co/DIwkBhDBhw
— Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) March 24, 2017
"I hypnotized Republicans to vote against Trumpcare"
"Joe that's not ethical"
"Its your law, boss. Come at the Barack best not miss." pic.twitter.com/yHCpi4TLCg
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 24, 2017
Anyone tired of all this "winning" 45 guaranteed? LOLZ @ Ryan & House Republicans. #KillTheBill
— MayaSattva (@mayasattva) March 24, 2017
"House Republicans" voted over 60 times to kill ACA. Now cower and leave town. Sounds like the bully got punched in the nose. Sad! Sick!
— MRScribe (@mr_bluetown) March 24, 2017
House Republicans, short of votes, withdraws health care bill. pic.twitter.com/TAulbnFaT0
— Lady Hella (@itsmeIHS) March 24, 2017
I thought House Republicans wanted to carry things to term. They didn't even vote. @realDonaldTrump #KillTheBill
— Ryan Chase McManus (@ryancmcmanus) March 24, 2017
#BREAKING House Republicans pull #Trumpcare bill! Major win for the resistance! pic.twitter.com/LLCTdIVPLZ
— SEIU Local 2015 (@SEIU2015) March 24, 2017
Obama right now like #KillTheBill pic.twitter.com/pjx0ZIO6IC
— Scornful Dolphin (@scornfuldolphin) March 24, 2017
Mr. Art of the Deal apparently lacks the stamina to negotiate #lowenergy https://t.co/h1A8MY5Ro0
— Bill Scher (@billscher) March 24, 2017
Donald Trump: ART OF THE FAIL. Sad! #KillTheBill #healthcarebill #Resistance
— Juju (@kaleidoscope__7) March 24, 2017
Go ahead. You owe it to yourself.
Watch this fuckery and laugh out loud.
Trump predicting his massive winning streak on healthcare & more pic.twitter.com/lUtbwIl88c
— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) March 24, 2017
AWWWWW #PaulRyanhasaSad #SadPaulRyan #KilltheBill So we're killing that whole 'Paul Ryan, Policy Wonk' label, right? pic.twitter.com/RqU0t7HRuB
— ElizaPreetBhaRodham (@EBlumberg11) March 24, 2017
Text from Mr Obama: "We just got the news that Trump's healthcare bill has been withdrawn. DYING! LOLZ!" #Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/eesHq9RYwF
— Elizabeth Windsor (@Queen_UK) March 24, 2017
Trumpy Dumpy sat on a wall. Trumpy Dumpy had a great fall.#KillTheBill pic.twitter.com/LfYqwRrb0G
— Mike Gibbs (@Mikeggibbs) March 24, 2017
"Ryan!!!" #KillTheBill #AHCA #TrumpTruck pic.twitter.com/crhyLdiG91
— Shaun Esau (@TehGimp) March 24, 2017
The American people raise their hand to ask a question at Trump-Ryan press conference. #KillTheBill pic.twitter.com/XGse28DFvV
— Sister Celluloid (@sistercelluloid) March 24, 2017
Trump "it's called #Ryancare"
Ryan "its called #Trumpcare"
Trump "RYANCARE!
Ryan "TRUMPCARE"
— Trish (@mommytrish2010) March 24, 2017
i'm dying.
(But not really, because #Trumpcare failed. DOUBLE ZING) https://t.co/TC5xHmrSjg
— Danyell Thillet (@PersonalGenius) March 24, 2017
The Trump administration couldn't organize a two car parade. #TrumpCare #Ryan #Killthebill
— I Trump (@DeplorableTool) March 24, 2017