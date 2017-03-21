Quantcast

BUSTED: Former Colorado Republican Party chairman charged with voter fraud in 2016 election

Tom Boggioni

21 Mar 2017 at 21:30 ET                   
Ex_ Colorado GOP head Steven Curtis (right) accompanied by lawyer -- FOX 31 screengrab

The former chairman of the Colorado Republican Party has been charged with forgery and voter fraud for forging and using his wife’s mail-in ballot from last year’s election, reports FOX31.

Steven Curtis served as chairman of the state GOP between 1997 to 1999 was initially charged Feb. 1 with one count of forgery of a public record, a fifth-degree felony, and an elections mail-in ballot offense, a misdemeanor. He appeared in court Tuesday morning.

According to the criminal complaint,  Curtis tampered with a 2016 General Election mail-in ballot, signing his wife’s name which led to the forgery charge.

Curtis currently works as a radio talk show host and is notable for telling local station KLZ 560 before last year’s election, “It seems to be, and correct me if I’m wrong here, but virtually every case of voter fraud I can remember in my lifetime was committed by Democrats.”

If convicted, Curtis faces a maximum of between 1 and 3 years in jail on the forgery charge and up to 18 months and a $5,000 fine on the misdemeanor fraud charge.

